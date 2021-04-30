$7.10 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $7.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the highest is $7.68 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $31.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.52 billion to $32.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.42. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.