$720.53 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post $720.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.05 million and the highest is $721.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $683.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BWS Financial increased their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $7,582,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 471,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 83,530 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.