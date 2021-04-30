77,844 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,155 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.