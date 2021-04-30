$80.16 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce $80.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.50 million. Inogen posted sales of $88.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $331.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $364.84 million, with estimates ranging from $358.24 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million.

Several research firms have commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Inogen stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.36 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,805,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

