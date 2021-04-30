8,211 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 13,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.29. 7,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,834. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

