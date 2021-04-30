$837.89 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce sales of $837.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 92.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pentair by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

