$878.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce sales of $878.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $883.20 million and the lowest is $873.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $844.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

AWK opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

