88mph Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $113.62 or 0.00207439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 13% against the US dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $41.03 million and $1.08 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

