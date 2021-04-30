8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Cap of $2.16 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $1.12 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001154 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000636 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001921 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.