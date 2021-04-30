$9.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $9.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.06 billion. Magna International reported sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $40.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.23 billion to $43.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $96.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. Magna International has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $99.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.