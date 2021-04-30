$97.12 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $97.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.70 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $84.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $417.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.80 million to $422.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $469.24 million, with estimates ranging from $442.10 million to $500.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $837.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $483,017.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,288. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,936,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 35,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

