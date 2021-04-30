A. Akiva Katz Purchases 200,000 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, A. Akiva Katz bought 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40.

On Thursday, April 15th, A. Akiva Katz bought 109,812 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,973.20.

On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76.

On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00.

NYSE:CLI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

