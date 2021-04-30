A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 41.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

Shares of AOS opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

