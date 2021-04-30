A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.