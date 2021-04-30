Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. The company has a market capitalization of $244.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

