Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

SFST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,270. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

