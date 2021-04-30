Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $101.47. 6,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,778. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.