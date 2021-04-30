Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $6 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up about 1.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of PACB traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 244,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.