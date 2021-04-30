Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

