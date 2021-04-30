Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 1,499 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.77. 33,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

