ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ABB by 9.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 829,300.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,930 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

