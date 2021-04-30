AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

ABBV traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.45. The stock had a trading volume of 408,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,504. The firm has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.19. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

