AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $124.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 408,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.19. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

