AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $28.78 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $465,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

