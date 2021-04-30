Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $84,914.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 742,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,485. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. 20,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,050. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

