Abyss Price Reaches $0.0573 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Abyss has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $443,631.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

