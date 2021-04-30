Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Short Interest Down 46.4% in April

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACCA opened at $0.02 on Friday. Acacia Diversified has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

