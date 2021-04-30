Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

