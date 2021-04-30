ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $159,590.50 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

