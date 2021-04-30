ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $21,427.82 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,054 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $21,427.82.

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. 1,264,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 160,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,772 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.