Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.16.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

ACN stock opened at $292.54 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

