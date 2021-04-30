Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,297. The company has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.49. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

