AceD (ACED) Market Capitalization Tops $302,252.76

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. AceD has a market cap of $302,252.76 and $4,640.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.