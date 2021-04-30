Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.85 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

