AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in April

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the March 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ACUIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

ACUIF stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

