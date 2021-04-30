Acute Angle Cloud 24-Hour Volume Tops $559,866.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $559,866.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

