Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

