ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

