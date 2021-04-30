Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,957.03

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,957.03 ($38.63) and traded as high as GBX 3,167 ($41.38). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,145 ($41.09), with a volume of 283,751 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,382 ($31.12).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,083.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,957.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.