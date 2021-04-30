Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $550.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

ADBE opened at $516.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.28 and a 200-day moving average of $479.57. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

