Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,617.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $510.54. 28,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $244.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.