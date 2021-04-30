Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $95,980.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $95,980.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028694 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,541,675 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

