Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

AMD stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.