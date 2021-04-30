AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up to $30.62

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.62, but opened at $31.93. AdvanSix shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 960 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ASIX. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $843.82 million, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

