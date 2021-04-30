Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

