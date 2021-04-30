Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.20.

AAV stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.26. 1,060,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

