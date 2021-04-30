Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

4/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

4/13/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

3/8/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

3/2/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

ADVM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 18,301,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,709. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 30.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

