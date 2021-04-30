AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 511.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,622 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.31% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.