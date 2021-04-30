AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $26.86. 4,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 29,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.