AECOM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,608 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average daily volume of 2,636 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

